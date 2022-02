Notre Dame had to do some serious soul-searching after losing to Wake Forest. Until that defeat, the Irish had been able to prove they can win games as long as their offense was in working order. It was against the Deacons, but it didn’t matter this time because they faced an opponent that had just as good a game offensively. They’ll have to put that behind them when they face Syracuse.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO