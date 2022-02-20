Jenna Ryan Says Denied 'Basic Human Needs' Like Phone While in Jail for 1/6
"If people knew what was happening, there would be major reform action," the real estate agent said about her treatment in...www.newsweek.com
A phone is not a basic need. If she was denied basic needs, she would have died. Conservatives really think they're above the law.
Soooo glad to hear it was a disappointing, and rough experience for!!!! YOU SHOULD STILL BE THERE!!
thought you were going to the spa didn't work out well? why didnt you sneak you a phone in?
