Jenna Ryan Says Denied 'Basic Human Needs' Like Phone While in Jail for 1/6

By Fatma Khaled
 2 days ago
"If people knew what was happening, there would be major reform action," the real estate agent said about her treatment in...

Josh Finn
1d ago

A phone is not a basic need. If she was denied basic needs, she would have died. Conservatives really think they're above the law.

Divided We FAll
2d ago

Soooo glad to hear it was a disappointing, and rough experience for!!!! YOU SHOULD STILL BE THERE!!

randog1
2d ago

thought you were going to the spa didn't work out well? why didnt you sneak you a phone in?

rolling out

BLM co-founder given very harsh prison term for voting illegally

The co-founder of the Black Lives Matter chapter in Memphis, Tennessee, was hammered with what is considered an exorbitant and unconscionable prison sentence for supposedly voting illegally in the 2020 presidential election. Judge W. Michael Ward ordered Pamela Moses, 44, to spend six years and one day in prison for...
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect who put feet on Pelosi’s desk says he’s growing his beard ‘until all the J6ers are free’

The suspect Capitol rioter who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk on 6 January 2021 has told a court he will not shave his facial hair until all accused rioters are free.Richard Barnett, who has been released on bail, appeared virtually for a status hearing on Tuesday when he announced his protest. The 61-year-old has been forced to wear a GPS monitor at his home in Arkansas. “I’m not shaving it until the J6ers are free,” Mr Barnett told US district court judge Christopher Cooper on Tuesday, according to reports. His remarks were an apparent reference...
The Independent

Mother of accused Michigan school shooter texted son asking if he showed teachers ‘pic of your new gun’

A day before four students died at a school shooting in Michigan last year, the mother of Ethan Crumbley purportedly texted him asking if he showed the picture of his “new gun” to his teacher, an investigator told the court on Tuesday. “No, I didn’t show them the pic. My god,” he replied, according to the USA Today. “I only told them I went to the range with you on Saturday. I guess the teachers can’t keep their eyes off my screen.”It was one of the many texts exchanged between Jennifer Crumbley and her son on 29 November, a...
CNY News

Upstate NY Child Killer Released from Prison

This was a case so bizarre and so brutal, the little town where it happened is still living with the after effects nearly thirty years later. Eric Smith was 13 years old in 1993 when he tortured and murdered four year old Derrick Robie in the Steuben County town of Savona, NY. The details of the murder are extremely gruesome. Without getting too graphic, that August day in 1993, Smith was sent home from camp for bad behavior. Filled with rage while walking home, he spotted four year old Robie and lured him into the woods. That's where the brutal murder took place.
Washington Post

Her execution date looming, a mother maintains innocence in 2-year-old daughter’s death

The family was almost free of the steep, decrepit stairs leading to their South Texas apartment when they destroyed Melissa Lucio’s life, her attorneys say. Lucio and her husband were moving out of their second-story unit in February 2007 when, her lawyers claim, their 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, fell down the staircase. Although she seemed mostly fine, she was found dead two days later — a result of injuries from her fall, the attorneys say.
Chattanooga Daily News

Single mom left her 14-year-old daughter, who was diagnosed with ADHD, babysit her four younger siblings when COVID-19 shut down their daycare; faces jail time

The single mother of five reportedly had to go to work and when COVID-19 shut down her children’s daycare in May of 2020, the mother asked her 14-year-old daughter, who was reportedly diagnosed with ADHD, to babysit the four younger siblings. Some parents will call this decision irresponsible while others argue it was simply the actions of a desperate mom.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

