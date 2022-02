Coi Leray’s new single “Anxiety” is getting the visual treatment. The 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star took to Instagram to show two brief clips from the upcoming video, which she confirmed is set to drop on Thursday (February 10). The Los Angeles-based rapper also used the moment to speak on how she’s using both the single and video to bite back at music industry critics who think she doesn’t belong.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO