Tottenham Hotspur are expected to try and fend off interest in Harry Kane by opening fresh contract talks at the end of the season, sources have told ESPN. Kane pushed to leave Spurs last summer after becoming frustrated at the club's failure to win silverware -- Tottenham's last trophy remains the 2008 League Cup -- but despite Manchester City, among others, expressing a desire to sign the England captain, no club was willing to meet the £150 million asking price.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO