Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles visited the United Center for the second time in eight days. This time he went to see the Chicago Blackhawks take the ice. Poles and his scouting staff were in attendance for Sunday's game against the Florida Panthers and they all should be taking a note or two from future Hall-of-Famer Patrick Kane. Kane scored an impressive goal at an impossible angle toward the end of the first period.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO