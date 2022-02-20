ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Extra powers for police after man beaten with baseball bat in Wolverton

By Holly Hume
buckinghamshirelive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have been granted special stop and search powers, after a brawl in which a man was beaten with a baseball bat. The incident happened yesterday in Western Road, Wolverton. Three men were arrested in connection with the fight and are currently in police custody. Following the arrests a...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Police Power#Murder#Milton Keynes College
