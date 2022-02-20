ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

A Look At the Numbers and Times: No Denying the Advantages of Lia Thomas

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
 3 days ago

A Look At the Numbers and Times: No Denying the Advantages of Lia Thomas. Just how much of an advantage does Lia Thomas possesses over biological females? The numbers paint a clear picture. The fact that the University of Pennsylvania swimmer has soared from a mid-500s ranking (554th in the 200...

Trans Athletes Like GOP Obsession Lia Thomas Face an Uncertain Future

Anti-transgender animus has only increased in the week since the NCAA scrapped its 11-year-old transgender participation policy in favor of a sport-by-sport model favored by the International Olympic Committee. Instead of supporting inclusion with its one-size-fits-all policy, the NCAA announced on Jan. 19 that it had “updated” that policy to...
U.S. Women’s Soccer Secures $24M Settlement After Years of Earning Less Than Men

The United States women’s soccer team is used to the winning feeling, but victory after a six-year legal battle is particularly sweet. On Tuesday, the U.S. Soccer Federation and the women’s team announced a deal that will split $24 million among the players in back pay after years of unequal compensation for the men’s and women’s teams—and the players have also secured a promise that their future bonuses will match the men’s. When the deal is finalized, it’ll bring an end to the gender discrimination lawsuit the players filed back in 2019. Speaking to The New York Times, striker Alex Morgan celebrated the settlement as “a monumental win for us, and for women,” while legendary midfielder Megan Rapinoe told the Associated Press: “For our generation, knowing that we’re going to leave the game in an exponentially better place than when we found it is everything.”
Former NBA first-round pick now running for Congress

One former player is trying to go from the NBA to Capitol Hill. Ex-NBA forward Royce White announced on Tuesday that he is running for a congressional seat in his home state of Minnesota. White will be running as a Republican in the state’s 5th District and will challenge incumbent Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar.
The Case for Removing Competition from Youth Sports

Competition frequently leads to negative psychological experiences in youth sports. Students can be taught that, in athletics, there may be no such thing as a level playing field. The goal of youth sports could be refocused on inner victories of self-improvement rather than unhealthy comparisons. Many people have fond memories...
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25

On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
Lia Thomas Is the Face of Controversy Surrounding Transgender Women in Sports

Lia Thomas is the center of controversy concerning transgender women in sports. Following her three victories in NCAA women’s swimming events last week, including the 500-, 200- and 100-yard freestyle, renewed attention has been directed to the debate about the balance between fair play and inclusion. Thomas’ success has...
Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
