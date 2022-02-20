Spring Football Preview: Projecting the safety position

After reviewing the front seven of the Tigers defense, focus now shifts to the secondary. Much like other spots on the team, they are losing some production from the 2021 team.

Auburn will be without one of the secondary’s leaders in Smoke Monday but there are still some promising players in the safety room.

Starter Zion Puckett is back, and Auburn added Marquis Gilbert, the top JUCO safety in the class to the mix.

Auburn also returns Donovan Kauffman, who made several big plays and will look to be more consistent in his second season at Auburn. With several players competing for the second spot, this group will be interesting to watch during spring practices, here is a look at the group.

Zion Puckett

Puckett has gotten better each season he has been at Auburn and will look to do so once again. If he can do this yet again, he should be able to lock up one of the starting safety spots. He made 48 tackles last season in 10 games and will lead for Auburn’s younger players in the back end of the defense.

Donovan Kaufman

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Following Derek Mason from Vanderbilt, Donovan Kauffman played both nickel and safety for Auburn last season. He appeared in all 13 games for Auburn, making 34 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, intercepted one pass, and forced three fumbles.

He brings value with his versatility and spring practice will likely show if the coaching staff plans to keep moving him between the two positions or want him to focus on just one.

Cayden Bridges

Eric Shelton/Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

After playing in three games as a true freshman Cayden Bridges is looking to carve out a bigger role this season. The 6-foot-2, 181-pound Bridges did not record a statistic last season but as just the second returning safety he will have a great chance to move up the depth chart.

Marquise Gilbert

Gilbert was a huge addition for Auburn this offseason. Rated as the No. 1 JUCO safety in the country he will have a chance to win a starting job for Auburn. The Tigers have several young players with potential but little playing time and Gilbert will help bridge the gap. He also has three years of eligibility remaining so he could spend multiple seasons for Auburn.

High school signees

© Brian Miller/Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Auburn added two high school safeties this cycle, four-star Tre Donaldson and three-star Caleb Wooden.

Donaldson will play both basketball and football at Auburn. His future is likely in basketball, but he has the athleticism to be a quality safety. He is not an early enrollee and will miss spring practices.

Wooden is the younger brother of Colby Wooden and will get to play with his brother for one season. Caleb Wooden may have a tough time earning playing time early in his career with the depth Auburn has but he is a hard worker like his brother, and he will look to continue their legacy at Auburn.

Depth Chart

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

This group will be interesting to watch as there are several newcomers and a starting spot up for grabs.

Free Safety

Zion Puckett, senior

Cayden Bridges, redshirt freshman

Caleb Wooden, true freshman

Strong Safety

Maruise Gilbert, sophomore

Donovan Kauffman, sophomore

Not on campus

Tre Donaldson, true freshman