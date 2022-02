TOPEKA — A Kansas Senate panel backed two bills Monday providing tax relief for everyday Kansans and teachers using their own money to fund classroom needs. Senate Bill 519 increases the standard deduction by 25% in Kansas from $3,500 to $4,375 for an individual filing as single, $8,000 to $10,000 for married couples filing together and $6,000 to $7,500 for those filing as a head of household beginning in 2023. The Department of Revenue estimated the bill would decrease state revenue by $23.4 million in 2024, $78.4 million in 2025 and $79.1 million in 2026.

