Traffic Accidents

Say what? Arrest warrant issued after man leaves flowers at fiancé’s grave

By GNCadm1n
gorgenewscenter.com
 4 days ago

Imagine leaving flowers on the grave of a loved one, only to be hit with an arrest warrant later. The charge: littering. That’s what happened to Alabama’s Winchester Hagans, who left a planter...

gorgenewscenter.com

