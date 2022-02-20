ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Stiller admits to struggling with his work-life balance

By Celebretainment
laconiadailysun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Stiller questioned his work-life balance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 56-year-old star directed the Apple TV+ series 'Severance' during the global health crisis, and the experience led him to question his priorities. Ben told 'Backstage': "The show ended up being a challenging shoot because we started it basically...

