Love is scary, says Isla Fisher

By Celebretainment
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsla Fisher thinks love is "scary". The 46-year-old actress is married to comedy star Sacha Baron Cohen, but she admits there's something daunting about falling in love. Isla - whose new series, 'Wolf Like Me', focuses on the horrors of new love - explained: "We’re so used to seeing rom-coms where...

KXLY

Instagram is toxic for children, says Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher thinks Instagram is “toxic for children”. The 46-year-old actress has almost two million followers on the photo-sharing platform, but she fears that it can lead to “anxiety and depression” for a lot of young people. Isla explained: “We all know what Instagram is. It’s...
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Isla Fisher brands Instagram 'toxic for children' and blames the social media platform for causing bullying, anxiety and depression

Isla Fisher has issued a searing response to the question of whether children should be allowed to access Instagram. The Australian actress, who is married to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, aired her grievances during an interview with The Independent this week, branding the social media platform a blight upon society.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Seth Rogen Doesn’t Get Why Hollywood Thinks Other People Should Care About the Oscars

Film’s biggest night? More like an industry insiders-only event, says Seth Rogen of the Oscars. The “Pam & Tommy” star told Insider that the emphasis on Academy Awards viewership is baffling. “I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said during an interview with Paul Rudd to promote their Super Bowl commercial for Lay’s potato chips. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.” Rogen continued, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care....
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Shock: Mission: Impossible Actor Allegedly Marrying A British Woman After His Failed Attempt To Date Angelina Jolie?

Tom Cruise is, allegedly, smitten with a British woman after failing to pursue Angelina Jolie. Tom Cruise has been in a handful of relationships throughout his life. But his most recent one was with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. It’s been 10 years since Cruise last dated someone so it’s not surprising that his fans are linking him to different celebrities.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
EW.com

Dakota Johnson says mom Melanie Griffith is still processing The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, is an elegy on maternal ambivalence. Based on Elena Ferrante's novel of the same name, the psychological drama tells the intertwining stories of Leda (Olivia Colman), a college professor and divorcee who becomes fixated on a woman, Nina (Dakota Johnson), and her young daughter while on vacation at a quiet seaside town in Greece. A mother herself, Leda's fixation resurrects dark memories from her past.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Elvis: When does Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis Presley biopic premiere?

DECORATED film director, Baz Luhrmann, is bringing the legacy of music legend Elvis Presley to the big screen. Simply titled Elvis, Luhrmann's biographical musical motion picture chronicles the life and career of the rock and roll legend. Elvis: When does Baz Lurhmann's Elvis Presley biopic premiere?. On February 17, Warner...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Penelope Cruz displays big appearance transformation in latest post

Penelope Cruz's appearance has often played a part in her appeal as a performer, but she's not shied away from transforming herself for a role if need be. The actress showed off just that with her latest social media post, where she reposted a snippet from one of her latest film releases, Official Competition.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ No Women Of Color Have Won Best Actress Oscar After Her

Halle Berry expressed frustration that no Black women have won Best Actress at the Oscars since she took home the trophy 20 years ago for ‘Monster’s Ball’. Halle Berry, 55, made history at the 2002 Academy Awards for her role in the drama film Monster’s Ball. She became the first woman of color to win the Best Actress award — an accomplishment that sadly hasn’t been repeated at the ceremony since. “I do feel completely heartbroken that there’s no other woman standing next to me in 20 years,” Halle said on ABC News and Hulu’s Screen Queens Rising special, streaming now. “I thought, like everybody else, that night meant a lot of things would change,” she added.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

