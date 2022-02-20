ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

1 dead, 1 injured after police helicopter crashes in California

By Nexstar Media Wire, Cameron Kiszla, with reporting by Elizabeth Chapman, Gil Leyvas, Carlos Saucedo, Chip Yost
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OqKL5_0eK8cX2b00

( KTLA ) – One police officer died and another is in critical condition after a law-enforcement helicopter crashed in California’s Newport Beach Saturday night.

The helicopter crashed near West Balboa Boulevard and 18th Street, according to Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman Heather Rangel.

Security footage from a nearby resident shows the helicopter spinning and losing altitude, and aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 showed the helicopter to be submerged in water a few yards offshore.

Joseph Thore, who was barbecuing nearby, witnessed the crash.

Video: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

“You could tell that it was in trouble and it looked like it was losing control, looked like it was spiraling a bit,” he said.

The crash, which occurred at about 6:30 p.m., sent both crew members to trauma centers, one with moderate injuries and the other with serious injuries, the Los Angeles Times reported .

One officer, a 16-year veteran, is in critical condition, while the other officer, Nicholas Vella, died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the crash, the Huntington Beach Police Chief Eric Parra confirmed in a press conference late Saturday night.

Vella was a 14-year veteran of the department, Parra said.

“This is a difficult night for all of us, and I would ask for your prayers and your support as we support our officer’s family and as we continue to grieve through this,” Parra said.

“Officer Vella leaves behind a wife and daughter. He served the community of Huntington Beach with honor and dignity. Please join us in extending prayers to Officer Vella’s family,” the department added on Twitter .

Huntington Beach Mayor Barbara Delgleize called the event “heartbreaking.”

Catalytic converter thefts: Which vehicles are targeted the most?

“Our community values our police department, and the loss of an officer hits us all really hard. This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the danger and the risk that our police officers put themselves in on a daily basis to protect our community,” Delgleize said.

What caused the crash has not yet been released.

In a similar incident hours earlier, another helicopter crashed near swimmers in Miami Beach .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Mother and daughter carry on family traditions through bakery

As part of our Black History Month coverage, we spoke with the creators of one minority owned business. Mother and daughter cafe owners, Thelma Mae Blanks and Mabel Howard, shared the story of their new business and the history of their family. Despite opening a new business a few months before the pandemic began, the […]
RELATIONSHIPS
YourErie

PSP searching for local retail thief

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspected retail thief. The suspect allegedly stole about $150 or more in merchandise from Bed Bath and Beyond at the 6000 block of Peach Street in Summit Township. The merchandise was miscellaneous household goods and Ugg products, according to Pennsylvania […]
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Andrei Tapalaga

The 14-Year-Old Boy Who Fell to His Death From an Airplane

When you hear the word "adventure," it's such a pleasant-sounding word. The majority of individuals crave adventure in their lives, a way of living that requires them to make snap judgments without considering the implications. One such soul-searching explorer, however, made a hasty decision that ended his life.
The Independent

LA police plead for help after 16-year-old found murdered and dumped along highway

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help and are offering a $115,000 reward for information in the case of a 16-year-old girl who was found murdered and dumped along a highway. Authorities suspect that Tioni Theus, whose body was discovered on 8 January, may have been a victim of human trafficking. According to the coroner’s office, she had been shot in the neck. State, county, and city officials have joined forces to offer the reward for anyone who can provide information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom approved $50,000 of state...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

New Hampshire man arrested aboard cruise ship is latest to be accused of stealing Hertz rental car: "Most horrific experience of my life"

A Hertz customer who was arrested aboard a cruise ship last week has become the latest customer to say the company falsely accused them of stealing one of its rental cars. Charles Doucette, a pharmacy and healthcare consultant from New Hampshire, said he was on a Caribbean cruise with his girlfriend when, back in a Florida port early Friday morning, police came to the door while the couple was sleeping.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Two-year-old girl dead after eating dog treat that was poisoned

A two-year-old girl has died after eating a poisoned dog treat that was reportedly thrown towards her family’s barking pet. Heidy Valeria experienced two respiratory arrests on Thursday in Tototlan in the state of Jalisco in central-western Mexico, according to The Sun. The toddler ate part of the supposedly poison-laced cookie, prompting her to be taken to hospital on 1 February. Council General Secretary Epigmenio Carrillo said the cause of death remains unconfirmed, but that the family dog also had similar issues. According to news site Telediario, Heidy passed away after two days in the hospital.“The truth is, the news...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Traffic Accident#Ktla#Sky5#The Los Angeles Times
22 WSBT

Same-sex couple from Texas found murdered, dismembered in Mexico; arrests made

CIUDAD JUAREZ, MEXICO (KFOX) — A man and woman were arrested in connection to the deaths of two Texas women whose bodies were found dismembered in Mexico. The remains of Nohemí Medina Martínez and Tania Yulizsa Ramírez were found along the highway outside the city of Ciudad Juárez, just south of El Paso, Texas.
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Freezing woman survives for two days on floating mattress after getting stuck on lake in -10C temperatures

A stranded woman was reportedly discovered after floating for two days on a blow-up mattress in the middle of an Oklahoma lake.After drifting along for nearly two miles on the inflatable raft in -2C temperatures on Wednesday and -10C on Thursday, per World Weather, the woman drifted ashore before being rescued at train tracks near Lake Texoma.Train Conductor Cristhian Sosa and Train Engineer Justin Luster came across the woman while on their regular southbound trip aboard a freight train from Madill, Oklahoma, to Irving, Texas, reports KRMG. She was holding onto the mattress, waving her arms and shouting for help.“She...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Oxygen

Mexican Authorities Arrested Man And Woman In Slayings Of Texas LGBTQ+ Couple

Authorities in Mexico have arrested a man and woman in the slaying of a Texas LGBTQ+ couple, whose dismembered remains were found in bags scattered along a highway. The Chihuahua attorney general’s office announced the arrest Monday of two suspects — identified only as Jaqueline Isela C.R., 25, and David R., 24 — on charges of aggravated femicide for the deaths of El Paso couple Nohemi Medina Martinez and Tania Yulizsa Ramirez.
EL PASO, TX
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Toddler tragically dies after eating poisoned dog treat: report

A 2-year-old girl in Mexico died tragically after ingesting a poisonous cookie meant to kill a dog, locals fear. Heidy Valeria lived near Guadalajara in Tototlan, according to the Sun. The toddler was rushed to a local hospital after having two respiratory attacks allegedly caused by ingesting the poisonous cookie Feb. 1.
MEXICO, NY
d1softballnews.com

‘Selena’ actress reported missing found DEAD

Pearlman had last been seen on Sunset Boulevard, however, her body was found several miles away inside her parked car in the Hollywood Hills. The cause of death and the circumstances of his disappearance are still under investigation. Pearlman’s friends and family, including her husband, Vance Smith, had asked the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourErie

YourErie

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy