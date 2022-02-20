ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ben Stiller admits to struggling with his work-life balance

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Stiller questioned his work-life balance amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 56-year-old star...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Sanford Herald

Mark Wahlberg found it 'difficult' to gain 30lbs for Father Stu role

Mark Wahlberg found it "really difficult" to gain 30lbs for a new role. The 50-year-old actor stars as a boxer-turned-priest in the titular role of the upcoming drama movie 'Father Stu' and thinks that while it is "easy" to stay into shape, he struggled with the upkeep of his bulked up figure because he is "not getting any younger".
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stiller
Distractify

Finding the Perfect Work-Life Balance Can be Horrific, but Is 'Severance' a Scary Show?

With a surreal, dreamlike feel — similar to Jaco Van Dormael's Mr. Nobody and Charlie Brooker's beloved tech-themed anthology series, Black Mirror — Apple TV Plus's new thriller series, Severance, explores what happens when the mundanity of our work memories and personal memories are entirely (not to mention surgically) separated. "I have of my own free accord elected to undergo the procedure known as Severance," Adam Scott's Mark S. — an employee at Lumon Industries — states in the show's cryptic trailer.
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘Severance’ Review: Ben Stiller Crafts A Fascinating, Eerie Meditation On Work Culture

Actor/filmmaker Ben Stiller is no stranger to examining the rigors of the American workplace. Ever since he shined a light on everyone’s favorite cable guy in, well, “The Cable Guy,” Stiller has spent some time dwelling on the relationship we have with our work and those who work with and for us. Jim Carrey‘s slapdash, stalky cable installation man is less an ugly caricature of a hapless blue-collar weirdo and more a dark dive into the delicate void of friendship, professionalism, and obsession that comes when we connect with people who we didn’t choose. Stiller spent time analyzing Gen X in part through a wannabe videographer in “Reality Bites,” he skewered the profession of being a fashion model with the “Zoolander” films, he satirized the film industry with “Tropic Thunder” and he gave empathy to the white-collar nobody who tried to redefine his life with his adaptation of “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

‘Phoenix Rising’: Evan Rachel Wood Reclaims Her Story in HBO Documentary (VIDEO)

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is reclaiming her story and fighting for justice in the new two-part HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, which premieres back-to-back on March 15 and 16. “Phoenix Rising delves behind familiar headlines and explores the often-misunderstood aspects of domestic abuse, helping to shed light on the many...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Work Life Balance#Global Health
The Hollywood Reporter

Ben Stiller Recalls ‘Zoolander 2’ Flop as “Not a Great Experience”

If Ben Stiller could read minds, he probably would have done things a bit differently with the 2016 film Zoolander 2. The star, who is a director on Apple TV+’s recently launched thriller series Severance, told Esquire in an interview published Tuesday that having Zoolander 2 underperform critically and commercially was “not a great experience.”More from The Hollywood ReporterApple TV+'s 'Severance': TV ReviewBen Stiller, Cate Blanchett Team for 'The Champions' AdaptationBen Stiller Signs With UTA The 2001 original Zoolander — which Stiller directed and co-wrote, in addition to starring in as the titular male model — was a well-liked and highly quotable...
MOVIES
The Sanford Herald

‘The Crowded Room’: Emmy Rossum Cast as Tom Holland’s Mother in Apple TV+ Series

The cast of Apple TV+‘s The Crowded Room is expanding as Emmy Rossum boards the project starring and executive produced by Tom Holland. The seasonal anthology focuses on the true and inspirational stories of those who have struggled and learned to successfully live with mental illness. The 10-episode first season serves as a drama thriller and is inspired by Daniel Keyes’ The Minds of Billy Milligan.
TV & VIDEOS
The Sanford Herald

‘Accused’: Michael Chiklis to Star in the Premiere of Fox’s Crime Anthology

Michael Chiklis will be part of the first case of Fox‘s upcoming crime anthology drama. The Emmy award winner will star in the series premiere of Accused, from executive producers Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa, and David Shore, Fox has announced. Emmy Award winner Michael Cuesta will direct the episode and reunite with Homeland‘s Gordon and Gansa.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Ben Stiller Explains Why Zoolander 2 Flopping Was Actually A Good Thing

In a world where sequels and reboots seem to be the name of the game, not every one of them is going to be a winner. 2016’s Zoolander 2 certainly wasn’t. The comedy bombed at the box office, disappointed critics and audiences alike and offended the transgender community. Six years later, Ben Stiller, who starred n and directed the sequel, is sharing why he’s actually a-OK with Zoolander’s success not striking twice.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Ringer

‘Severance’ Offers a Surreal, Allegorical Twist on Work-Life Balance

The new series Severance, which streams its first two episodes Friday on Apple TV+, is the latest entry in a genre one might call the uncanny office. Think of it as the mirror image of classic satires like The Office or Office Space, which present the American white-collar workplace as a banal exercise in oppressive mundanity. The uncanny office is equally skeptical of its corporate setting, but takes a more surreal approach, juxtaposing fluorescent lights and mindless jargon with some kind of tonal curveball. The contrast is, in part, comedic; it also helps draw out the already sinister undertones of professional conformity.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Kristen Stewart feels 'so happy and lucky' to be engaged

Kristen Stewart was hesitant to collaborate with her fiancee Dylan Meyer. The 'Twilight' actress - who revealed in November she is set to marry the screenwriter - is working on a new TV show with her partner, but she was undecided before they ended up writing the first episode in just over a week.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: Work-Life Balance Goes Awry in ‘Severance’

For many, the thought of never bringing your work home is a dream. In Severance, it’s a nightmare. More sinister than satirical, Apple‘s sleek nine-part sci-fi allegory (produced and directed with understated unease by Ben Stiller) takes viewers within the austere bowels of the monolithic Lumon Industries, where employees have agreed to have their work memories surgically separated from who they are on the outside. Underground, courtesy of this controversial brain implant, the drones performing ill-defined tasks in the Macrodata Refinement department have no idea who their real selves are. (The theme of duality is brilliantly captured in the show’s trippy Escher-like opening credits.)
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy