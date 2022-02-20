ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan Freeman admits to being a 'reculse'

By Celebretainment
The Press
The Press
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Freeman is "kind of a recluse". The 84-year-old actor has lost interest in awards ceremonies over recent years and admits he's now just happy to spend time at home, away from the spotlight. The Hollywood icon - who has won numerous awards during his career, including an Oscar...

We connect people and reflect life in East Contra Costa County. As the premier publisher of weekly newspapers, and thepress.net website and The Press mobile app, we provide everything there is to know about local news, sports, businesses and events.

