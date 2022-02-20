ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Realms Gateway Offering Event Guide

By Best Games
IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree Realms Gateway Offering is a limited-time Event in Genshin Impact that debuted in Update 2.5. It takes place in Enkanomiya as the Traveler is sent below Watatsumi Island in Inazuma to vanquish an unknown evil. Once completed, this guide will teach you everything you need to know about...

www.ign.com

Related
GamesRadar+

Fallout 76 will introduce aliens and post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh this year

Bethesda Game Studios has unveiled its roadmap for Fallout 76 updates this year - and the tarmac is thick with references to past Fallout games. Not to mention the aliens. Starting in the spring, the studio is plotting an “otherworldly, all-encompassing invasion” dubbed Invaders from Beyond. The extraterrestrial visitors - which have been a fringe element of the Fallout universe since the ‘90s - will prompt public event takeovers, random encounters, and a new seasonal public event. The spring also promises an update to Fallout Worlds, the custom servers Bethesda launched last year in lieu of modding. So far, Worlds has allowed Fallout 1st subscribers to fiddle with settings for difficulty, PvP rules, camp construction, physics, fog, fall damage, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Dying Light 2 True Friends choices guide

Dying Light 2 Inhibitors: Boost your stamina and health. The Dying Light 2 True Friends side mission throws two decisions your way. As with the Aitor or Sophie choice and the Water Tower that comes immediately after, it's impossible to know the nature of the ramifications from each choice. The...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Watatsumi#Video Game#Genshin Impact#Traveler#Gadget#Waypoints#Bokuso Arts
GamesRadar+

Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland

Some of the best games like Fallout Shelter were roaming the block before Bethesda's one-time mobile exclusive was revealed at E3 2015, while some others have clearly taken inspiration from it since. When the micro survival sim was first unveiled some seven years ago in LA, it's safe to say it caught us by surprise. But, as a result of its stellar design and mechanics, it's since attracted more than 100 million players across mobile, console and PC platforms. Should your eyes wish to wander beyond the Wasteland, though, here are the best games like Fallout Shelter available today.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Users Can Grab A Bunch New Free Games Right Now

Consider this your friendly reminder that the latest batch of free PlayStation games are available to download right this second. Late last month, Sony confirmed that PlayStation Plus subscribers would be able to download EA Sports UFC 4, Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure, and Planet Coaster: Console Edition as part of PS Plus' February 2022 lineup.
VIDEO GAMES
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
inputmag.com

New Pokémon travel show will feature an actual Pikachu bus

If Arceus wasn’t enough to give you your fix of new Pokémon adventures, a new variety show set to hit Japanese television this April might just do the trick. As pointed out by Kotaku, the show will be called Poké Doko: Pokémon to Doko Iku?! (which translates to “Where’s Poké: Where Are You Going With Pokémon?!”). The new show, which will be known with its abbreviated title, Poké Doko, will prominently feature a Pikachu-styled bus and will hit TV Tokyo, a major Tokyo television channel that specializes in anime.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

13 Best Games Like Breath Of The Wild for An Ultimate Action-Adventure

The latest Zelda entry redefined how open-world games should feel, look, and behave. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime masterpiece, so finding games like Breath of the Wild is not an easy task. Even though it’s a Nintendo Switch exclusive, Breath of the Wild is one of the most friendly Zelda games...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pre-order Elden Ring at Best Buy and get a free steelbook case

If you’re a fan of Dark Souls, then you’ve probably been following the development of Elden Ring with quite a lot of interest. The FromSoftware game has gotten a lot of people riled up, not just because it’s a Souls-like, but also because George R.R. Martin had a hand in helping to write the story and the lore. Elden Ring releases on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles and PC on February 25, and if you pre-order one of the console versions now from Best Buy for $60, you also get a sweet steelbook case for free.
VIDEO GAMES
AL.com

Amazon Music Unlimited offering for three months free

Amazon Music Unlimited is free for three months to for new subscribers. That’s right. The top-tier Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives access to more than 90 million songs on demand, is free. The offer is good through March. Amazon Music Unlimited, which comes without ad interruption, runs consumers $9.99...
MUSIC
PC Gamer

Tactics RPG Battle Brothers gets a free DLC with dissection and praying

Of Flesh and Faith is coming to Battle Brothers next month, a free DLC that'll add two new origins and a suite of events and equipment to suit both. "These two origins – the Oathtakers and the Anatomists – will be the most detailed origins in the game to date," say Overhype Studios. "They both come with unique mechanics, new equipment, new character backgrounds, their very own story events, and even a custom-tailored banner each."
VIDEO GAMES
protocol.com

Nintendo’s nostalgia play crosses a line with eShop closures

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re discussing Nintendo’s controversial approach to classic games and digital distribution, the latest details in the Activision Blizzard lawsuit and the redemption arc of CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma puzzle guide, Stone Slate locations and mirror puzzle solution

The Genshin Impact Bunkoku Enigma puzzle is one of the trickiest parts of the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. It’s much more than just finding some Stone Slate locations; while on your way, you’ll have to defeat enemies, complete several challenges, and solve a mirror puzzle. In this Bunkoku Enigma guide, we’ll talk you through every step of the way.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox major updates, games and events detailed by Major Nelson

Major Nelson has once again released a new episode in the ongoing This Week On Xbox series providing the latest news on Xbox major updates, games and events. This week’s episode includes celebrating the arrival of the highly anticipated real-time strategy game Total War: Warhammer III to the PC Game Pass subscription service together with a look at the latest Xbox updates that have rolled out this week.
VIDEO GAMES
Financial World

Pokemon Go Johto Tour: here are the details!

New details emerge regarding Pokemon games, including Pokemon GO by NIANTIC, which will have its Johto Tour on Saturday, February 26, 2022. This week will also feature Pokémon Day 2022, held annually on February 27. The official Pokémon Twitter account has in fact released some information on what will happen in these days in view of the twenty-sixth anniversary of the brand.
VIDEO GAMES
Secret SF

Registration Opens March 5 For Spring Activities Including Ceramics, Sewing, And Kayaking

SF Rec & Parks has an awesome itinerary lined up for those wanting to try something new this spring. San Francisco is full of amazing activities and resources for just about any hobby you can think of – and SF Rec & Parks knows it! If you’re looking to try a new sport or learn a new skill, they’ve lined up some excellent programming that will kick off this spring, and registration opens at 10am on Saturday, March 5.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
GamesRadar+

How to find the Horizon Forbidden West war totems and Kratos Easter egg

There are three Horizon Forbidden West war totems to find, leading to a Kratos Eater egg, but these unknown collectibles are hard to locate. They're not named until you find them, and you get nothing to guide you in Horizon Forbidden West until you pretty much walk over them - they'll only appear on your Focus when you get close enough to collect them. Only then will Aloy acknowledge them, making them a tricky needle in a haystack job to find. If you want to get them all then we've got the locations and everything you need to find all three Horizon Forbidden West war totems.
VIDEO GAMES

