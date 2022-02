(SOUTH ORANGE, NJ) -- Founded in the wake of the 2017 Women’s March, the Resistance Revival Chorus is a passionate group of artists and activists whose mission sits at the intersection of social justice and song. Joining together to uplift and center womxn's voices to raise awareness of the continuing need to advance social justice, they’re driven by the idea that "joy is an act of resistance" as eloquently stated by poet Toi Derricotte.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO