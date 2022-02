The Skiatook baseball season kicks off on March 1 after the team played several scrimmages.Head coach Joe Faircloth gave the Journal a preview for this year's season. We are in 4A this year for the first time in over 10 years, so competing this year will look different for us, as we have not played the majority of teams in our new 4A district. We want to play the game hard and go home everyday feeling as if we left it all out there.

