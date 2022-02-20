ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

This Is The Most Popular TV Doctor of All Time

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DuMDM_0eK8Zbea00 There are only 620,000 doctors in America. Walmart's employee base in the U.S. is two times that size. But there are not any TV shows about people who work at Walmart. Over time, there have been dozens of TV series about doctors. Perhaps it is because they save lives, and make people better. Who hasn't relied on a doctor for something over the course of their lives, or been among the millions who have been to an emergency room? Or, been born without the assistance of a doctor?

As television sets became widely available in homes, doctor-based shows were among the earliest content, next to news, talk shows, and westerns. Dr. Kildare was among the first such shows and ran from 1961 until 1966. Over the course of that time, it was among the most popular shows on television. Memorable doctors from medical dramas to comedies, sci-fi shows, and thrillers have graced the small screen over the past 50 years.

Shows about doctors have remained remarkably successful and durable over the last two decades. To pick the most popular TV doctors, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Wikipedia search activity and audience reviews from the Internet Movie Database.

TV doctors have evolved just as the types of shows they are part of have. Popular doctors from earlier shows are compassionate, competent, and funny. Though in many cases doctor's characters still have these attributes, they also often have more complex personalities, such as the drug-addicted but highly intelligent Dr. House.

The doctors on this list are part of different show genres from dramas, like “ER,” that have had a cultural impact to comedies, like “Scrubs,” which have provided relief in tough times.

The most popular TV doctor of all time is Meredith Grey. Here are the details:

> Show: Grey’s Anatomy (2005-Present)
> Daily avg. Wikipedia pageviews: 3,126
> IMDb user rating for show: 7.5/10 (280,793 votes)
> Portrayed by: Ellen Pompeo

Methodology: To determine the most popular TV doctor, 24/7 Tempo developed an index based on Wikipedia search activity and audience reviews from the Internet Movie Database. Daily average Wikipedia pageviews from Dec. 29, 2018 to Dec. 29, 2021 for each television doctor were included in the index at double weight. Data on the average IMDb user rating for the show each television doctor is primarily featured in was gathered December 2021 and was included in the index at full weight. Data on the number of audience votes, dates of series runs, and cast information also came from IMDb.

Click here to read The Most Popular TV Doctors of All Time

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES
BGR.com

You need to watch this chilling new Netflix horror movie

Among the many titles new on Netflix this week — including highly anticipated originals like Inventing Anna and Tall Girl 2 — we’ve also got another horror movie to add to that uber-popular genre on the streamer. The movie is a German-language Netflix original: The Privilege. The...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 17

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Inventing Anna, Love Is Blind, and Sweet Magnolias. She's been crushing it all week, but today we'd like to give a special shoutout to two-time Emmy-winning actress Julia Garner, who has two shows on Netflix's Daily Top 10 Shows list on Thursday, Feb. 17. At No. 1, she has the Shonda Rhimes-produced limited series Inventing Anna, in which she stars as notorious scam artist Anna Delvey, and gives an incredibly entertaining, crazily accented performance. At No. 5, she has the most recent season of her breakout show, Ozark, the one that won her the Emmys and may win her another this year, because she's that good in it. The two shows demonstrate her range and facility for accents. Kudos to you, Julia, as you Garner more accolades. (Boo! I'll see myself out.)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Daily Beast

‘NCIS’ Actor Who Changed His Tune on Vaccine Dies of COVID Complications

Vachik Mangassarian, a veteran character actor known for his roles on NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has died at the age of 78 from COVID-19 complications. Representatives for Mangassarian confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away in Burbank, California. The Iran-born Armenian star moved to...
BURBANK, CA
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Vachik Mangassarian death: NCIS star dies of Covid complications aged 78

Actor Vachik Mangassarian, known for his roles in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and NCISThe TV star’s representatives confirmed to Deadline that Mangassarian died of complications stemming from Covid-19, in Burbank, California.Born in Iran and with Armenian heritage, Mangassarian moved to the US at the age of 23. In 1978, he begun his career in the film and TV industry. Among his best-known roles were as Qasim Zaghul in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a guest appearance in Larry David’s HBO comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm.He portrayed two separate characters on the hit police procedural series NCIS: Los Angeles, appearing firstly in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Series#Sci Fi#Tempo
Essence

Zendaya's Parents: 17 Sweet Photos Of The Star With Her Mom And Dad

"I gotta give it up to my parents,” she said in 2016. “I’m really lucky to have the parents that I have." We stan Zendaya‘s ascension into superstardom. One minute she was the Disney kid with the right moves on the sitcom Shake It Up, now she’s an Emmy-winning A-lister who is part of one of the biggest box-office smashes in history (Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the sixth highest grossing film of all time). The girl is on fire.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

10 TV Shows That Were Almost Immediately Canceled

Bringing a television show to the air is one of the hardest achievements to accomplish in the entertainment industry. It takes so much effort to write a script, cast, film, direct and produce just to complete a pilot episode. Even then, network executives still need to approve the pilot and schedule the show. It's one reason why even a low-rated series will get the chance to have all its episodes air even if it's about to be canceled. There have still been some extreme cases of a show getting canceled quickly, or pulled from the airwaves and moved to another venue.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Walmart
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

103K+
Followers
58K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy