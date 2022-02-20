ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Britain’s chronic homeownership inequality can be beaten – with higher interest rates

By Roger Bootle
Telegraph
 2 days ago

The housing market appears to be a wealth creating machine. Homeowners made capital gains on their properties of about £800bn last year, according to research by Savills, amounting to over a third of one year’s GDP. Nor is this just a manifestation of overall inflation. Research by...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Time

Inflation Pushes Mortgage Rates Up to 3.85%. Experts Warn Borrowers Not to Panic: ‘Historically, Rates Are Still Fairly Low.’

Inflation continues to hit levels not seen in 40 years, and mortgage rates are rising with it. The 30-year fixed rate average increased to 3.85% – its highest since March 2020 – while the latest figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Thursday showed year-over-year inflation of 7.5% in January. That’s the highest in 40 years.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wealth Inequality#Income Inequality#Interest Rates#Britain#Housing Prices#Uk#Savills#The Resolution Foundation
Fortune

Zillow: Our 2022 housing forecast is way off—home prices now set to spike 16%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Homebuyers got crushed last year as home prices soared at their highest clip on record. Housing economists saw that price growth—which peaked at a year-over-year rate of 20% last year—as simply unsustainable. Their economic models agreed: Among the seven forecast models reviewed by Fortune heading into 2022, every single one predicted home price growth would slow significantly this year.
REAL ESTATE
Money

5 Money Moves to Make Before the Fed Hikes Interest Rates

A two-year era of record-low interest rates is about to end, perhaps as soon as next month. That means the clock is now officially ticking, both for borrowers and savers. The Federal Reserve is weighing when it will begin increasing the federal funds rate this year, and how aggressive it will be in doing so to tame inflation that’s running at a 40-year high. In a statement following the central bank’s policy meeting in January, Fed officials said a strong labor market and high inflation warrant a rate hike ‘soon.” Traders see a greater-than 95% probability the Fed will do so at its next meeting in mid-March.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Fortune

The spring 2022 housing market will absolutely crush buyers—Zillow says home prices to spike 22%

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Heading into 2022, there was a wide consensus among real estate firms that the annual rate of home price growth—which peaked at 20% in August 2021—would steadily decelerate this year as some normalcy began to return to a housing market that had boomed during much of the pandemic. But now some experts aren't so sure.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

The average household is spending an extra $250 a month, or $3,000 per year, due to high inflation — but middle-aged Americans are paying even more

Inflation is running hot, but not everyone is feeling the burn. The latest edition of the consumer price index showed that inflation was running at a pace of 7.5% in January, representing a 40-year high. The cost of everything from rent to dairy to used cars rose in January, showing how inescapable the run-up in consumer prices has been.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Fed Rate Hikes And Recessions

The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. It is no secret the Federal Reserve is near certain to raise the Fed Funds rate at the conclusion of the committee's March 15-16 meeting. The bond market has been expecting a rate hike for some time and market interest rates have moved higher over the last year and a half partially in anticipation. During the initial move higher in market rates beginning soon after the pandemic led economic shutdown in March 2020, the yield curve began to steepen as seen in the top panel in the below chart. Since early 2021 though, the yield curve (10yTreasury yield minus 2y Treasury yield) has been flattening, i.e., short term interest rates have been rising faster than long term interest rates.
BUSINESS
OCRegister

Poll: Now is the worst time to buy a home. Ever.

The share of Americans who say it’s a good time to buy a house hit an all-time low of 25% in a monthly Fannie Mae survey. The pandemic-era surge in U.S. housing prices, combined with increased concerns about job stability and rising mortgage rates, are deterring potential buyers from trying to purchase a home.
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan talks consumer spending, supply chain crisis and Fed rate hike

As CEO of Bank of America since 2010, Brian Moynihan has been largely credited with rebuilding the bank after the Great Recession and financial crisis. Moynihan points to the continued strength of consumer spending despite four-decade-high inflation and worries about the economy and the pandemic. Spending on the bank's credit and debit cards in January was up 17% from a year earlier. That's despite January typically being a slower month after the frenzy of the holiday shopping season.
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Here's When You Can Expect Higher Interest Rates on Savings

This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. The past few years have been brutal for savers who want a return on their money. Interest rates have been incredibly low, averaging 0.06% for savings nationwide. Long gone are the days of fintech companies competing with each other for customers by offering higher and higher savings account APRs.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy