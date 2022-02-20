ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep basketball notes: PSL, Catholic League postseasons boast stunners

Detroit News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConference tournaments are underway with some teams already being crowned while other championship...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit News

Finley: Fire Juwan Howard as University of Michigan basketball coach

Juwan Howard should never coach another game for the Michigan Wolverines. Sunday, after the loss to Wisconsin, Howard started a brawl in the post-game handshake line that engulfed both teams. He was apparently angry with Badgers head coach Greg Gard for calling what Howard felt was a gratuitous timeout near the end of a game Wisconsin had well in hand.
DETROIT, MI
WTAJ

Girls district basketball tournaments set to begin

The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com. GIRLS BASKETBALLDISTRICT 5CLASS […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic League#Psl#Highschoolsports
Warren Times Observer

Ike has 6 wrestlers advance to districts

MEADVILLE — Highlighted by a first-place finish from senior Cael Black, six Eisenhower wrestlers advanced to the districts by virtue of their performances over the weekend at the Section 1AA tournament at Meadville High School. Competing at 215 pounds, Black, the No. 1 seed, had a first-round bye and...
MEADVILLE, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27 News

PIAA District 3 Basketball quarterfinals schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III basketball brackets move into the quarterfinal round for the 2022 championships. The first round began on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022. Below are the sites and times of the quarterfinal games held on Thursday, Feb. 24 and Friday, Feb. 25. […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

Susquehannock, West York, Exeter win in District III 5A action

(WHTM) — The District III playoffs have begun this week in basketball with the boys Class 5A slate kicking things off. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March. Susquehannock used an impressive pull-away run by Jalen Franklin to make the difference in the upset victory over Palmyra, 62-58. The Warriors will now face […]
WEST YORK, PA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 21, 2022

9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Big Lead

Charge Calls Are Ruining College Basketball

Yeah, you read that headline correctly, charging calls are ruining college basketball. Tuesday night saw yet another block/charge call decide a game and, of course, the officials got it wrong. It was yet another example of how one specific type of foul call is utterly damaging the heart of the spot.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allderdice fends off Brashear to win City League boys title

Coming off an upset win over Obama Academy in the City League semifinals, the Brashear boys entered Sunday’s championship game with designs on their first title since 1989. Instead, Allderdice scored the first 13 points of the game, and the Dragons were on their way to their 16th City championship with a 60-44 victory at Petersen Events Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WALB 10

Lee County boy’s basketball return to the postseason

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The postseason is here for high school basketball. One team looking to make another deep run is the boys from Lee County. The Trojans lasted until the final four a season ago. Now, it’s the new benchmark. Semi-finals or bust. With seven of their players...
LEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy