ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Justin Bieber postpones Las Vegas show due to COVID-19

By Jasmine Cooper
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yGysf_0eK8Xo3b00

( NewsNation Now ) — Justin Bieber fans will just have to wait a bit longer to see the pop icon perform in the neon capital of the world.

On Saturday, the Justice World Tour announced that its Las Vegas show, which was scheduled to take place on Sunday, has been rescheduled citing positive COVID tests in his touring crew.

The performance was rescheduled for Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Refunds are being made at the point of purchase, according to a statement on Twitter.

“Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority,” the statement reads. “The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

The 52-city tour, which was scheduled to begin in March 2020, has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Welcome to NewsNation

According to TMZ , a rep. for Bieber said the singer found out he had COVID-19 on Saturday, but he is doing OK.

It’s unclear when Bieber contracted the virus or if the other show dates will be postponed as a result.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Health
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Las Vegas, NV
Health
Las Vegas, NV
Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
WKRG News 5

Joy of Life cancer survivors offer support to others battling illness

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A special parade this weekend helps raise money and awareness for families fighting pediatric cancer. The Joy of Life Parade highlights the stories of cancer survivors. As this year’s royal court will tell you, it’s good to be the king. “Just being the center of attention everyone’s admiring you,” said Joy […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Safety#Newsnation#The Justice World Tour#Tmz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WKRG News 5

Slack messaging service recovering after morning outage

(Nexstar) – Many online workers reported roadblocks as soon as they logged on Tuesday morning after outages on key online tools went offline for some, according to the web monitoring site DownDetector. The popular messaging Slack appeared to be out for some users while functioning for others much of the morning. The company confirmed as […]
INTERNET
WKRG News 5

Produce RX provides fresh produce for Mobilians

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Residents like Jesse Cook receive free medication and now, thanks to an innovative program dubbed Produce RX, he also receives prescriptions not dispensed in a bottle, but a box. Crook has received free medication from Ozanam Charitable Pharmacy for five years and now he is given a box filled with fresh […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy