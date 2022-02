Baristas at a Texas Starbucks are being lauded for supporting an 18-year-old girl after she was approached by a shifty stranger. They sent a very secret message to let her know that they were ready to intervene at any moment, and gave her a secret signal to make if she wanted them to. She told her mother about the baristas helping her at Starbucks and she took to Facebook to thank them for offering help. Brandy Roberson, the girl's mother, took to Facebook and shared an image of the baristas' ingenious message to her daughter. On the cup in a handwritten note, the message read: “Are you okay? Do you want us to intervene? If you do, take the lid off the cup,” reported TODAY.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO