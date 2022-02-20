Close losses plague C-M’s Schlosser at state tournament

Colfax-Mingo senior Kenny Schlosser wrestles Dyersville Beckman's Jason Koopmann in an elimination match at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday. Schlosser won the match 10-5 to stay alive but lost his next match on Friday to end his tournament run. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

DES MOINES — Colfax-Mingo senior Kenny Schlosser lost three matches at heavyweight this season.

Three losses to opponents ranked in the top eight. Three losses to grapplers who reached the podium at the Iowa High School State Wrestling Championships.

Unfortunately for Schlosser, the two losses at the state tournament decided by four points kept Schlosser from winning his first state medal.

“Kenny is a great kid who had a tremendous senior season,” C-M head wrestling coach Erin Hume said. “Any wrestler would love to have the season he did.”

Class 1A No. 10 Schlosser (27-3) wrestled three times inside Wells Fargo Arena and all three matches were decided by points.

He opened the tournament on Thursday night with a 3-2 loss to fourth-ranked Wyatt Smith of Lisbon.

There was no score after one period and Schlosser trailed 1-0 after two. In the third, Schlosser tied it with an escape but gave up the winning takedown with 45 seconds left. He closed the gap to 3-2 with an escape 20 seconds later but couldn’t get the takedown he needed to win.

“We didn’t spend a lot of time on the loss,” Hume said. “The conversation was simply, ‘do you want to keep wrestling? Then worry about the next one.’ We didn’t want to get beat twice from the first loss.

“He was going to be done for the day whether he won or lost. He had nothing left to lose. He left it all on the mat.”

Colfax-Mingo senior Kenny Schlosser wrestles Dyersville Beckman's Jason Koopmann in an elimination match at the state wrestling tournament on Thursday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Schlosser’s elimination wrestleback match came against Dyersville-Beckman’s Jason Koopmann.

There was again no score after one but Koopmann (24-14) took a 4-1 lead in the second period. Schlosser got back into the match with a hip toss in the final six seconds that put Koopmann to his back.

Schlosser was awarded two back points and led 5-4 after two periods. After Koopmann tied it with an escape, Schlosser went back in front with a takedown and eventually went on to win 10-5.

“I figured it’d be a six-minute match and anything can happen in six minutes,” Schlosser said. “I didn’t see anything on the first move in the second that gave me the lead. It just happened. But it made the difference between what I did tomorrow.”

Tomorrow was Friday and what Schlosser did was face No. 8 Daniel Gregory of Treynor in the blood round.

There was no score after one period, but Gregory (41-10) went up 4-1 after an escape, a locked hands and a takedown. He went on to defeat Schlosser 6-3.

Smith ended the tournament with a sixth-place finish and Gregory placed seventh.

Schlosser’s other loss this season came in the district championship to second-ranked Ryley Snell of Interstate 35. Snell (38-2) claimed third at the state tournament.

Colfax-Mingo senior Kenny Schlosser gets a hug from head wrestling coach Erin Hume after his state tournament run ended at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday. (Troy Hyde/Newton News)

Schlosser had a lot of support during his run to the state tournament. And heavyweights at state often get the short end of cheering sections as the arena begins to clear out at the end of the session.

But not for Schlosser. His support staff was front and center for the victory and let him know they appreciated what he had done.

“Getting to coach a kid like Kenny is an experience I hope every coach gets,” Hume said. “His desire to please everyone he interacts with, including his coaches and teammates, helped him to work hard and ultimately led him to his great senior year.

“He made so many fans around the area because of his large personality that Colfax-Mingo wrestling won’t be the only ones who miss him next year.”

No one likes to lose at the state tournament, but Schlosser was not upset at all after the first-round loss.

“It wasn’t hard to come back from that match at all. I knew I gave it a lot,” Schlosser said. “Losing by one point, how bad can you feel about yourself? He’s ranked six spots ahead of me and I lost by one point.”