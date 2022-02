Carnival Cruise Line carries more kids on their cruise ship than any other cruise line. For a limited time, Carnival is offering cruise fares for kids for just $1. Carnival is offering deals on last minute cruises that is part of their Funderstruck campaign. The cruise line has two different deals going on right now. The first has balcony cabins for the price of an ocean view and the other is kids sail for just $1.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO