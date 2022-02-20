’Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown celebrates 18th birthday in blonde wig and corset

Come on, Barbie, let's go party!

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated a milestone birthday with a jaw-dropping new look.

The “ Stranger Things ” turned 18 on February 19 and channeled her inner Barbie doll.

Posing alongside her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, the starlet swapped her brown bob for a bright blonde wig.

Bongiovi tapped into the role of Ken with a similar blonde wig.

"Hey Ken!" Brown simply captioned the photo.

The pairs outfits were seemingly inspired by a fairy book romance novel as Brown donned an embroidered corset atop a lacy white dress.

Bongiovi rocked a brown floral print shirt.

"Ur rly pretty," Bongiovi commented on his girlfriend’s post.

The duo was first linked in the summer of 2021 when they were spotted walking hand in hand on the streets of New York City. Since then they have celebrated many holidays together, including Christmas.

Brown’s comment section lit up with well wishes from fans and celebrities alike.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the Netflix sci-fi drama, commented: "Birthday girl.”

Her on-screen papa, Matthew Modine, shared his surprise at how quickly she grew up, noting, “Say what!?”

Other celebs weighed in as well including Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton and Paris Hilton, who commented “Loves it.”

Brown will reprise her iconic character, Eleven, in the upcoming and highly-anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things” this summer.

She is also set to appear in the sequel to “Enola Holmes.”

