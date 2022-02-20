ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray's Pro Bowl experience could have led to social media scrub

By Chuck Harris
 2 days ago
The timing of Kyler Murray’s social media scrub is something very few have focused on.

Most have felt it was connected to a desire for a new contract, but it might have actually been because of his experience in the Pro Bowl.

Contract extension negotiations rarely take place in late January or early February. Agents and teams tend to focus on the combine, the draft and players who will be free agents. Agents focus on new clients, how to prepare them and how to promote them to would-be teams interested in their services. Teams continue their scouting process on which players to interview and which college coaches to speak with. The NFL combine is scheduled to begin March 1.

Extensions for those on their rookie deals typically come during the summer months. Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Deshaun Watson were all on rookie contracts when they received their extensions in the months of July, August and September, respectively.

In consecutive years, the Cardinals went from being a legitimate playoff contender and possible Super Bowl participant to a team struggling to find its way. In 2020, Arizona started 6-3. Murray injured his shoulder which affected his play for several weeks. The Cardinals finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs. In 2021, Arizona started 7-0. On the final play against the Packers in Week 8, Murray sustained a high ankle sprain, sidelining him for the next 37 days. The Cardinals were 9-2 when he returned, but finished the season 11-6.

Both Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury came under fire and were highly criticized after Arizona’s 34-11 playoff loss where Murray threw two interceptions and had a career-low passer rating of 40.9. Both quarterback and head coach looked overmatched and unprepared in every phase.

And yet, Murray’s social scrub occurred February 6, three weeks after that final game. It also happened to be on the same day he competed in his first Pro Bowl.

Although selected to the Pro Bowl for the 2020 season, the game itself was not played due to pandemic concerns. For the first time in his young professional career, Murray was able to experience the NFL from an entirely different perspective than what the Arizona Cardinals offered. Murray spent several days surrounded by NFL veterans, rising stars, and coaches from other teams.

He sat alongside NFC veteran quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson in the meeting rooms. He received feedback from coaches from the Green Bay Packers staff. Matt LaFleur served as his head coach and is the current head coach of the two-time reigning MVP, Aaron Rodgers. Among the pictures that remain on Murray’s Instagram include him with Packers coaches.

Check out photos No. 4 and No. 7 of his Pro Bowl post.

Murray was exposed to different teachings, philosophies, and methodologies. After such an experience he no longer had to wonder what he may have been missing by being in Arizona under Kingsbury.

His Pro Bowl experience perhaps revealed a completely different NFL world over what he has been receiving with the Cardinals. Murray was said to be frustrated with the franchise and think he was being framed as the scapegoat.

After his time with the Packers coaching staff, it is possible Murray realized the blame did not rest solely on his shoulders. There was a different path the season, that playoff game, and even his career should be progressing.

Until Murray speaks out, speculation will continue. One thing seems clear. The social media scrub was not random. It was likely a message to the franchise. What that message is, remains to be heard.

