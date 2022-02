Special to the Post by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. African American men have been volunteering to serve in the United States military from as far back as when they were facing slavery and oppression during the time of the Revolutionary War. With the promise of freedom in return for their service, thousands of men would join with hopes of a better life. The call for African American service would hit a high point during the Civil War, after the issuance of the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln which would free slaves as of January 1, 1963.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO