Illinois corn growers looking to pay more for promotion

Should they be spending more on promoting their product? Illinois corn Producers will take it to a vote.

Illinois corn growers may be looking to grow their promotion as well. Corn growers who sell a bushel in Illinois pay what is referred to as a "checkoff" in the marketing board to promote the industry and that amount could be changing.

The Illinois Corn Marketing Board is scheduled a referendum on increasing the corn checkoff one quarter from five eighths of a cent to seven eighths of a cent per bushel. The vote will be March 29, with polling at local extension offices. The money is used for research, marketing and education.