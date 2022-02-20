ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Live Sunday Game Updates: FSU 5, JMU 1 - Fourth Inning

By Chris Nee
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- No. 11 Florida State will go for the opening series sweep of James Madison on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra, with a stream available here. It can also be heard on 100.7 FM in Tallahassee or via...

