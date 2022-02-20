Live Sunday Game Updates: FSU 5, JMU 1 - Fourth Inning

Florida State opened their 2022 season with a convincing sweep of James Madison. FSU outscored the Dukes by a combined 27-7 over the three games. They got strong starts on the mound on both Friday, from Parker Messick, and on Saturday, from Bryce Hubbart. The bats were active throughout the weekend but especially on Saturday (13) and Sunday (10) when they posted a combined 23 runs. First baseman Alex Toral, a transfer from Miami, leads the team with 9 RBI after registering five hits including three doubles and a grand slam on the weekend. Right fielder Reese Albert is batting .778 after going 7-for-9 on the weekend with three doubles, two RBI, and scoring six times.

