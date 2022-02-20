ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former Vols' wide receiver joins Bearden's coaching staff

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
Former Vols’ wide receiver Josh Smith has joined Bearden High School’s coaching staff in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Smith will serve as the Bulldogs’ wide receivers coach.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity,” Smith said. “It’s going to be a blast. Glad to be apart of the Bearden family!”

The 6-foot-1, 206-pound Smith played for Tennessee from 2013-17. He appeared in 32 games for the Vols, totaling 40 receptions, 457 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Smith came to Tennessee from Christian Academy of Knoxville. He was an all-state wide receiver at Christian Academy of Knoxville as a junior and senior.

