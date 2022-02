I don’t consider myself a big Facebook guy. But I do check in daily and occasionally discover an interesting tidbit from a “friend,” often an old newspaper chum. Newspaper people tend to stay in contact mostly, I imagine, because the small- and medium-size papers we happily worked at in the 1970s to the late 1990s were methodically decimated by entities as innocent as Craig’s List. It took a while for the old-time business model to collapse and then it seemed to collapse overnight. We dinosaurs think back wistfully and sporadically keep in touch about the old days. Some of us are dying or losing our minds.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO