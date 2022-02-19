Huskies Win Game Two 4-3 Over Cal Poly

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal Poly Mustangs and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is 5-18 overall and 2-6 at home, while Cal State Bakersfield is 6-15 overall and 1-10 on the road. Cal State Bakersfield has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games against Cal Poly.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO