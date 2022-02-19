ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskies Win Game Two 4-3 Over Cal Poly

gohuskies.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Washington baseball team defeated Cal Poly, 4-3 to take the series. Will Simpson put the Huskies on the board in the fourth with his first home run of the season over...

gohuskies.com

WREG

Tigers baseball rallies in 4-3 walk-off win over Valparaiso

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Trailing 3-0 at the seventh inning stretch, the Memphis Tigers (2-0) rallied to tie the game with a three-run seventh inning, while Taylor Howell came through two innings later with a pinch-hit walk-off single in a 4-3 Memphis victory over the Valparaiso Beacons (0-2). The Tigers got seven-shutout innings from the bullpen, while Valparaiso’s bullpen […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KSBY News

Cal Poly avoids sweep against Washington

The Cal Poly Mustangs defeated the Washington Huskies Sunday at home, 5-1. With the win, the Mustangs secured their first victory of the season while also avoiding a sweep. A five-run second inning helped propel the Mustangs to victory.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Washington State
247Sports

Trey day for WSU not enough; Cougs drop second heartbreaker to USC, 62-60

LOS ANGELES -- Washington State drained treys with abandon Sunday in a spirited effort at No. 17 USC on Sunday but a forgettable final minute-plus put their March Madness hopes -- already on life support -- into win-the-Pac-12-Tourney-or-else territory after Boogie Ellis' bucket with less than one second left elevated the Trojans to a 62-60 victory. The loss drops the Cougars to 14-12 overall and 7-8 in conference play with five regular-season games remaining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Cal Poly vs. Cal State Bakersfield odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions from proven model

Get ready for a Big West battle as the Cal Poly Mustangs and the Cal State Bakersfield Roadrunners will face off at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Robert A. Mott Gym. Cal Poly is 5-18 overall and 2-6 at home, while Cal State Bakersfield is 6-15 overall and 1-10 on the road. Cal State Bakersfield has won nine of the last 10 head-to-head matchups and is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five games against Cal Poly.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Wisconsin takes $10,000 fine off coach Greg Gard's hands

A day after a scuffle broke out between the Wisconsin and Michigan men's basketball teams, punishments were doled out Monday. Michigan coach Juwan Howard was suspended the remainder of the regular season and fined $40,000, three players received one-game suspensions, and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard was fined $10,000. Shortly after...
WISCONSIN STATE
KESQ

Anosike carries CSU Fullerton past CSU Northridge 81-73

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike had 24 points and 11 rebounds to power Cal State Fullerton past Cal State Northridge 81-73. Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (16-8, 10-3 Big West Conference). Atin Wright tied a career high with 28 points for the Matadors (7-18, 3-11).
FULLERTON, CA
The Oregonian

Late walks cost Oregon baseball in third straight loss at San Diego

Oregon baseball rallied to tie the third of a four-game series at San Diego, but its closer issued three walks, including one with the bases loaded that decided the game. Brennan Milone went 4 for 4 with a double and a solo home run for the Ducks, who tied the game at 4 in the top of the eighth, but a Christian Ciuffetelli gave up a leadoff single and Kolby Somers issued three walks in a 5-4 series-clinching loss to the Toreros on Sunday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ

Mitchell lifts UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach State 84-71

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara snapped Long Beach State’s 11-game win streak with an 84-71 victory.nCalvin Wishart had 18 points for the Gauchos (12-10, 5-6 Big West Conference). Amadou Sow added 18 points and nine rebounds. Josh Pierre-Louis had 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Colin Slater scored a career-high 28 points for the Beach (15-10, 11-2).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball scores program-record 12 runs in 8th to beat San Diego

The Oregon baseball team erupted for its first win of the season, capping a weekend series loss at San Diego with a 21-11 win in eight innings on Monday. Drew Cowley (3 for 4 with four RBIs), Jacob Walsh, Josh Kasevich (4 for 5) and Josiah Cromwick (five RBIs) all homered for the Ducks, who scored a program-record 12 runs in the eighth and final inning of a game called due to curfew to allow UO to fly back to Eugene.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CalSportsReport

Cal Baseball: Bears Improve to 3-0 for First Time in 9 Years

With the help of Cole Elvis' three-run home run, Cal's baseball team defeated San Diego State 6-3 in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Sunday in its final game of the MLB4 tournament. The Bears are now 3-0 for the first time since the 2013 season. That may not be a good omen, however, since Cal's 2013 team finished with a 23-31 record, including 10-20 in the conference.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The 562

VIDEO: Long Beach Poly vs. Fairmont Prep, CIF Girls’ Basketball

Long Beach Poly visited Fairmont Prep in the 2022 CIF-SS Division 1 girls’ basketball quarterfinals.For more coverage of all Long Beach sports, head to www.T…. Tyler Hendrickson was born and raised in Long Beach, and started covering sports in his hometown in 2010. After five years as a sportswriter, Tyler joined the athletic department at Long Beach State University in 2015. He spent more than four years in the athletic communications department, working primarily with the Dirtbags baseball program. Tyler also co-authored of The History of Long Beach Poly: Scholars & Champions.
LONG BEACH, CA
CalSportsReport

Cal Women's Basketball: Bears Lose to Oregon State

Cal's women's basketball team came close again, but again failed to get a win, losing to Oregon State 68-59 Sunday afternoon in Corvallis, Ore. Bears freshman Jayda Curry scored 23 points on 8-for-23 shooting and has slipped to third place in the conference in scoring at 17.25 points per game after being the Pac-12 leader for much of the season.
CORVALLIS, OR

