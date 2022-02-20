ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Other things being equal, WTI dominates

By Joseph Trevisani
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanadian inflation reaches 5.1% in January, a 30 year high. USD/CAD little changed, in the middle of a narrow three-week range. WTI falls 2.2% on the week, after a new seven-year high on Monday. FXStreet Forecast Poll is bearish to one quarter. The USD/CAD has been penned in a...

MySanAntonio

U.S. inflation charges higher with larger-than-forecast gain

U.S. consumer prices surged in January by more than expected, sending the annual inflation rate to a fresh four-decade high and adding more urgency to the Federal Reserve's plans to start raising interest rates. The consumer price index climbed 7.5% from a year earlier following a 7% annual gain in...
Time

Another U.S. Inflation Gauge Is Heading Even Higher

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues in the coming week can expect to see their key inflation metric accelerate to a fresh four-decade high last seen when Paul Volcker led the U.S. central bank.The personal consumption expenditures price index, which the Fed uses for its inflation target, probably jumped 6% in January from a year earlier, according to the median of a Bloomberg survey of economists. The core measure, which excludes food and fuel, is forecast to climb 5.2%.Less than a month before the Fed’s next policy meeting, a sharper-than-projected advance in the price gauge could turn up the heat for a half-point increase in the benchmark interest rate. January’s consumer-price index rose more than forecast, with broad advances in the costs of goods and services.
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Plunging

The Federal Reserve has stated it will raise interest rates as many as four times this year in an attempt to curb inflation. Many experts believe this will be too little too late. The consumer price index rose by 7.5% in January compared to the same month last year. That was the largest increase since […]
CNBC

Cramer's message to investors and the Fed: Inflation may have just peaked

"We're in a market where everything is Fed and Putin," Cramer said, suggesting investors might rest a little easier if inflation is truly peaking and Russia is really de-escalating the Ukraine crisis. Cramer said the Fed should not only end its bond buying but should actually sell its assets on...
