The level of COVID-19 in Milwaukee County continues to go down, according to a recent report. The number of new weekly cases shows this decline. This past week, Feb. 9 – 15, there were 752 cases of COVID-19 in the county, compared to 1,346 the week prior. This same trend in new cases is present in the county’s population of children.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO