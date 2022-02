PHILADELPHIA — It was overtime, and the Flyers got the break they’ve been praying for. Two Hurricanes skated into each other setting up a 3-on-1. But Cam Atkinson couldn’t nudge a laser-guided pass from Travis Sanheim past Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen, from just outside the crease and it was here we go again as the Flyers suffered their fifth straight loss Monday, almost all of them heartbreakers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO