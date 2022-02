Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. A sentimental pick to some extent, since he came back after missing 16 games with an injury. But there were four games last week and no one excelled in all four. He came the closest. With 4 goals and 1 assist in 4 games, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for February 14 through February 20 is Robbie Fromm-Delorme.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO