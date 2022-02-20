ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Home Office probes immigration contractor Mitie over racist text claims

Cover picture for the articleThe Home Office is investigating claims racist WhatsApp messages were sent by immigration staff working for a firm it pays. The messages - first reported by the Sunday Mirror - allegedly sent by Mitie staff, remarked on Syrian refugees, MP Diane Abbott and the home secretary. The Home Office...

The Independent

Neil Coyle: Labour MP has whip suspended over claims of racist comments

Labour MP Neil Coyle has had the whip suspended following allegations he made racist comments to a journalist on the Parliamentary estate.It comes after the MP for Bermondsey and Old Southwark was reportedly banned from bars inside the estate after an alleged incident in which he made a Sinophobic remark about the appearance of Business Insider political reporter, Henry Dyer.“The Labour Party expects the highest standards of behaviour from all our MPs and we take allegations of this sort very seriously,” a party spokesperson told The Independent.“Accordingly, the chief whip has now suspended the Labour whip from Neil Coyle pending...
Telegraph

Some officers are racist, Metropolitan Police boss admits

A senior officer in the Metropolitan Police has admitted that racism is a problem in the country's largest force. Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Bas Javid also acknowledged that "people who have racist views and are racist" are among the force's staff. When asked on BBC Newsnight if he accepted...
Shropshire Star

Owen Paterson's Randox lobbying texts show Government is unfit for office, claims Labour

Labour Party chairwoman Anneliese Dodds said the Randox files published last week show the Government is "simply unfit for office". Ms Dodds asked an urgent question on the process for awarding Government contracts to Randox Laboratories, after messages sent in 2020 between former North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and then Health Secretary Matt Hancock were released.
NJ.com

Police probing racist social media post shared among N.J. students

Police in Salem County are investigating a racist and threatening social media post. A screenshot of the post, which was shared among Salem County residents on Facebook and was said to be circulating among Woodstown High School students, shows a young person wearing a mask with text on the image stating “(N-words) need to die they need to Dieee.”
BBC

Carlisle modern slavery boss given suspended sentence

A modern slaver whose disabled victim was exploited for 40 years has been given a suspended prison sentence. Peter Swailes' victim was made to work on farms for little pay and slept in a shed, Carlisle Crown Court heard. Swailes admitted conspiring to facilitate travel of another with a view...
BBC

Jack Ritchie death: Gambling addiction began as teen, inquest hears

A 24-year-old teacher who took his own life while battling a gambling addiction had been betting since was a teenager, an inquest has heard. Hull University graduate Jack Ritchie, who was originally from Sheffield, died in Hanoi, Vietnam, in November 2017. Since his death. Mr Ritchie's parents, Charles and Liz,...
The Independent

Former prison governor facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to inmate

A former prison governor is facing jail after sending WhatsApp messages to an inmate.Victoria Laithwaite, who was governor at category C prison HMP Onley, Northamptonshire admitted the offence in January and was due to be sentenced on Monday alongside co-defendant James Chalmers.At a short hearing at Northampton Crown Court, Judge Adrienne Lucking QC said although the messages only gave a “snapshot”, they suggested a “wider relationship” between the pair.Laithwaite, 47, was working as head of safer custody and equalities when she was arrested in May 2021 after a mobile phone was found in a prisoner’s cell.Her role involved having responsibility for ensuring the support of the most vulnerable inmates.The device contained WhatsApp messages between an inmate and Laithwaite.She previously pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 44 of the Serious Crime Act 2007, Northamptonshire Police said.Laithwaite, of Kislingbury, Northamptonshire, was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 21.Chalmers, 29, from Coventry is also due in court on the same date, charged with possessing a mobile phone inside a prison, and appeared at Monday’s hearing via video link from Worcestershire’s HMP Hewell.
BBC

Richard Morris: Diplomat was stressed before death, inquest hears

A diplomat was suffering with extreme stress while working for the government's Covid taskforce before going missing and later being found dead in a forest, an inquest has heard. The body of 52-year-old Richard Morris was discovered near his home in Bentley, Hampshire, in August 2020. His wife told an...
The Independent

Peter Swailes Jr spared jail despite exploiting a vulnerable man who was locked up for 40 years

A man who exploited a vulnerable victim found living in a squalid shed has walked free from court.Peter Swailes Jr, 56, was sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court to a nine-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, for a modern slavery offence on Friday.The victim had been “used and abused” for 40 years by the defendant’s father Peter Swailes Sr, the court heard. He was made to live in a horse box, a disused caravan and more recently in a shed at a traveller site in Carlisle.The cramped shed, which he resided in for the five years up to 2018,...
Shropshire Star

Police officers charged with sharing offensive messages with Wayne Couzens named

Pc Jonathon Cobban, 35, Pc William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 16. Two police constables and one ex-officer charged with sharing “grossly offensive” WhatsApp messages with Sarah Everard murderer Wayne Couzens have been named by prosecutors after their identities were initially kept secret.
BBC

Ian Hensworth: Man jailed for slashing woman's throat in football row

A man who slashed a woman's throat after accusing her of "messing up" his football viewing has been jailed. Ian Hensworth, 62, attacked the woman while watching a Euro 2020 match with friends at his house in Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire in June. Police said the attack followed a lengthy argument with...
BBC

Bail for teenagers after homeless man assaulted in Truro

Seven teenagers arrested after a homeless man was assaulted have been released on bail with strict conditions. The man was seriously assaulted in a car park in Truro on Saturday night. The teenagers have been bailed until 7 March under strict conditions, including curfews and location bans. Devon and Cornwall...
Upworthy

In a first, domestic abuser convicted and jailed after being sprayed with SmartWater forensic spray

In a first, a man in the United Kingdom has been convicted and jailed for domestic abuse after being sprayed with a forensic liquid normally designed to catch burglars and thieves. According to BBC, police forces in the UK decided to use SmartWater technology in domestic abuse cases in the hope of keeping women safe. The solution, which shows up under ultraviolet light, reportedly stays on the skin for up to six weeks and for much longer on clothing. It categorically links the perpetrator to the specific batch of water that was sprayed as "every SmartTag handheld identification spray carries a unique forensic code."
BBC

Police officer dismissed for gross misconduct

A Devon and Cornwall Police officer has been dismissed for gross misconduct after sharing information on an injured colleague on WhatsApp, the force says. A panel heard how PC Carl Farrar also accessed information about a member of the public from a policing system whilst at home and off duty.
