Dafydd James: Former Wales and Lions wing on depression and life after rugby

England forward George Kruis has announced his retirement from rugby on his 32nd birthday in order to focus on his business commitments.Former Saracens lock Kruis, who won 45 caps for England and represented the British and Irish Lions, will hang up his boots at the end of the current Japanese league season with Saitama Wild Knights.Kruis, who announced his decision via his sports nutrition company’s website fourfive.com, said: “My rugby career has been amazing, the friends and experiences I have made will shape the rest of my life.🚨 After 14 years playing rugby professionally, I’ve made the hugely tough decision to...
