Austin Cindric, driver of the No. 2 Next Gen Ford Mustang for Penske Racing, took home the trophy at the 2022 Daytona 500 in only his first full-time Cup Series start. On Sunday, February 20th, 2022, the field took the green flag at Daytona International Speedway for the 64th running of the Daytona 500. Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Chevy Camaro showed the way for the first few laps, but Brad Keselowski in the No. 6 Ford Mustang quickly took control.

