GDB 50.0: Wrapping up a busy week against the Wild (6pm MT, SNW)

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeading into their fifth game in the last seven days, the Oilers will look to wrap up an insane week of hockey on a high note as they face off against the Minnesota Wild for the second of three meetings this season. Even though Jacques Lemaire hasn’t been coaching...

oilersnation.com

NHL

Preview: Canes at Flyers

PHILADELPHIA, PA. - The Carolina Hurricanes' Presidents' Day Weekend in Pennsylvania continues today, with the back half of a back-to-back taking place against the Philadelphia Flyers. When: Monday February 21, 3 p.m. EST. Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 34-11-4...
NHL
Newsday

Islanders' Ilya Sorokin makes clutch saves in third period

SEATTLE — The final score looked lopsided and the game certainly was for the first 30 minutes. But it stayed that way only because Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin was so good in the third period. Sorokin made nine of his 23 saves in the final 20 minutes as the...
NHL
NHL

Raanta makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Penguins

PITTSBURGH -- Jesper Fast and Sebastian Aho scored in the third period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Antti Raanta, who was making his second start since Jan. 29, made 31 saves for the Hurricanes (34-11-4), who are 2-0-1 in their past three games.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Weekly Lost & Found: Ducks, Sharks, Oilers & Olympic Recap

Not only do we get to talk about the NHL this week, but we get to talk about men’s and women’s Olympic hockey as the tournament is now in the books. With the fluctuating temperatures and flash snow storms on the east coast, it sounds like a good time to head out west.
NHL
NHL

Binnington makes 25 saves, Blues defeat Flyers

Goalie gets first win since Jan. 9; Philadelphia loses sixth in row. Brayden Schenn kicked off the scoring, and Vladimir Tarasenko provided the deciding goal as the Blues edged the Flyers, on the road, 4-1 05:04 •. Jordan Binnington won for the first time since Jan. 9, making 25 saves...
NHL
NHL

Chara ties Chelios for games played by defenseman, Islanders top Kraken

SEATTLE -- Zdeno Chara tied the record for most NHL games played by a defenseman and Zach Parise had two goals and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 5-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Chara played his 1,651st NHL game, tying...
NHL
NHL

Barzal Returns to Seattle

Mathew Barzal shares memories and first impressions in his return to Seattle. The New York Islanders' first-ever game in Seattle will also serve as a bit of a homecoming for Mathew Barzal, who played four seasons with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL) from 2013-17. Barzal, who...
NHL
Seattle Times

New York Islanders overwhelm Seattle Kraken, push losing streak to five games

Midway through this fifth consecutive defeat, Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates knew they had another horror show on their hands. They were already down four goals to the New York Islanders, giving up four times the shots as they had in their favor and falling into much the same defensive zone trap as they had in a prior night’s loss in Vancouver. And while Gourde would finally wake up his team by scoring in the latter part of Tuesday night’s middle frame, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 loss in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena following a tough road trip through Western Canada.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injured Penguins forward Teddy Blueger resumes practicing

With the benefit of three days between games, the Penguins utilized Tuesday’s practice in Cranberry to boost individual skills. So no formal line rushes or usage of the special teams units. Also, no contact. That allowed injured forward Teddy Blueger to practice with his teammates for the first since...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL
theScore

Jackets' Berube makes 1st NHL start since 2018 amid team's injuries

Jean-Francois Berube started his first NHL game in nearly four years against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. The goaltender got the nod because the Blue Jackets suddenly have three injured netminders. Elvis Merzlikins got hurt in Saturday's practice, while Joonas Korpisalo and Daniil Tarasov were already dealing with ailments of their own.
NHL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS RECEIVING CALLS ON FORWARD JOSH ANDERSON

During an appearance on The Jeff Marek Show, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned that one of the more interesting names to keep an eye on when it comes to the Montreal Canadiens is Josh Anderson and that teams are interested in him. "I think Montreal is going to have a...
NHL
The Associated Press

Fiala has 2 goals, assist as Wild beat Oilers 7-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two goals and an assist as the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 7-3 Sunday. Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello each had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Duhaime, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Connor Dewar also scored to help the Wild snap a two-game losing skid. Kaapo Kahkonen had 30 saves.
NHL
NHL

Aaron Ekblad Named NHL's 'Second Star' of the Week Ending Feb. 20

Aaron Ekblad registered 1-1-2 in each of his three outings to lead NHL defensemen in goals (3), points (6) and plus/minus (tied; +6), helping the Panthers (35-10-5, 75 points) open a five-point cushion atop the Atlantic Division on the strength of a perfect week. Ekblad (1-1-2) first lifted Florida to a 3-2 comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes Feb. 16, scoring his seventh career overtime goal (and second of the season) to tie teammate Aleksander Barkov for second place in franchise history. He followed that with 1-1-2 in each of his next two games, a 6-2 triumph over the Minnesota Wild Feb. 18 and a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 20. The 26-year-old Windsor, Ont., native and No. 1 overall pick from the 2014 NHL Draft has skated in 49 total contests this season, ranking fifth among NHL blueliners with a career-high 47 points (13-34-47) while sitting fourth among all skaters (forwards or defensemen) with a +35 rating.
NHL
NHL

GAME RECAP: Wild 7, Oilers 3

EDMONTON, AB - Tyler Benson scored his first career National Hockey League goal, Evander Kane registered his fifth strike in 11 games and Zach Hyman picked up two points but the Edmonton Oilers had their five-game winning stretch snapped Sunday at Rogers Place with a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Panthers, Hurricanes, Kings, Avalanche, Blue Jackets

The smaller markets are the focus of today’s NHL Stat Corner as we will look at the Florida Panthers’ and their ability to score at will and Sebastian Aho’s dominance leading his team to first in the toughest division. Then we go to the Los Angeles Kings and their ability to overcome multi-goal deficits and come out on top, while the Colorado Avalanche and Cale Makar are now winning on the road. Finally, we look at some milestones reached by players on the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Arizona Coyotes, plus much more.
NHL

