Fire Displaces 10 People At Santa Ana Condo Complex

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - Ten people were forced from their homes after a fire damaged two units at a two-story condominium complex in Santa Ana, authorities said today.

Firefighters were dispatched at 10:11 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of North Mountain View Street, according to Capt. Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority.

The fire began in a ground unit and extended into a second-story unit, Barta said.

Nine adults and a child were displaced as a result of the fire, he said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

