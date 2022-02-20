Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-25 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should delay all travel if possible. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution and be prepared for sudden changes in visibility. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. Make sure your car is winterized and in good working order. It only takes a small amount of sleet to make roads, bridges, sidewalks and parking lots icy and dangerous. Plan for a slow trip and use caution when approaching turns, bridges and overpasses. Remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT CST THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches, sleet accumulations around one half of an inch, and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central Missouri. * WHEN...From Noon today to Midnight CST Thursday Night. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO