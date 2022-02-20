Flood Warning issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 17:17:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Rutherford; Smith FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Davidson, De Kalb, Jackson, Rutherford, Smith, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...Until 830 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 519 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Murfreesboro, Franklin, Lebanon, Carthage, Gainesboro, Smyrna, Brentwood, La Vergne, Spring Hill, Mount Juliet, Nolensville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Thompson`s Station, Watertown, Gordonsville, Walterhill, Belinda City and Rural Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0