Miami, FL

Man killed by train in Miami after walking onto tracks

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

MIAMI, Fla. (AP) — A man was killed after being hit by a train Saturday morning in Miami. Delray Beach police believed it was an apparent suicide.

According to police, the man stepped in front of a moving train near Gulfstream Boulevard and North Old Dixie Highway in Delray Beach at about 8 a.m.

Local authorities said the man was killed by a Brightline train, raising Florida’s high-speed rail death toll to 58 within the last five years.

This death is the fourth Brightline crash in Palm Beach County over the past week.

Last week, Brightline trains killed one person and seriously injured another in separate incidents less than 12 hours apart.

The Hill

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of DC trucker convoy

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved hundreds of unarmed National Guard troops to be deployed in Washington, D.C., ahead of a truck convoy protest against pandemic restrictions that is expected to coincide with President Biden 's first State of the Union address. The Department of Defense (DOD) said that Austin...
MILITARY
