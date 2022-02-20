Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

Who can fail to be impressed by the skills and bravery of the world’s best rally drivers pushing 380bhp+ cars to the limit in the most incredible settings. From Monte Carlo to Monza, the 2021 WRC season sizzled with action as Elfyn Evans and Toyota Gazoo teammate Sebastien Ogier battled for the title. Close behind, seasoned campaigner Thierry Neuville showed the superb consistency he's known for whilst a raft of new young drivers chased hard at every opportunity. A slew of new and returning rallies meant the calendar looked very different from previous years with some, like Ypres Rally, included for the first time, and other such as Safari Rally and Acropolis Rally making welcome returns.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO