Motorsports

Covers comes off Boost Erebus Holdens

By Andrew van Leeuwen
Motorsport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter backing Brodie Kostecki for his rookie season in 2021, Boost had upped its support of the Erebus outfit for the 2022 season. Both race winner Will Brown and Kostecki will race Boost-backed cars under the Boost Mobile Racing powered by Erebus banner. The 2022 version of the Boost...

www.motorsport.com

Motorsport.com

"Dejected" Bubba Wallace calls runner-up 500 finish "empowering"

Wallace tried desperately to shove Ryan Blaney and get in position to race leader Austin Cindric for the win in Sunday’s Daytona 500. He succeeded in the first part but not in the second, coming about three feet short. The runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest race...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How a drivers' letter helped set F1's new rules era in motion

One of the key motivators for the latest ground effect cars is to make the racing better, with F1's bosses hoping that more exciting battles will help bring in bigger audiences in the future. But at the core of what is changing is something even more important: producing a sport...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

How Ducati has formed its 2022 MotoGP super team

As the 2022 MotoGP season begins in Qatar on 6 March, it will be 15 years since Ducati ascended to the top of the world with Casey Stoner. The Australian's signing to Ducati in just his second year – having had a fast, but crash-strewn debut with LCR Honda in 2006 – was a bold step.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hawkey remains with T3 Lamborghini for second DTM season

Hawkey joined the DTM last year upon the series' switch to its current GT3 ruleset and was one of two female drivers on the grid alongside Abt Sportsline’s Sophia Floersch. While Floersch won’t return to the DTM in 2022 to focus on her endurance racing commitments with G-Drive, Wednesday’s announcement ensures that there will be at least one female driver in the field this year.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

2022 F1 Barcelona test: Leclerc tops first morning session

Leclerc guided the F1-75 challenger to the top of the timing screens with a little over 70 minutes of the four-hour run left on the clock as he posted a 1m20.165s effort. That was 4s shy of the pole lap set by Lewis Hamilton in Spain for the grand prix last year on the updated layout with the revised Turn 10.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorsport.com

2021 World Rally Championship Review | Trailer

Who can fail to be impressed by the skills and bravery of the world’s best rally drivers pushing 380bhp+ cars to the limit in the most incredible settings. From Monte Carlo to Monza, the 2021 WRC season sizzled with action as Elfyn Evans and Toyota Gazoo teammate Sebastien Ogier battled for the title. Close behind, seasoned campaigner Thierry Neuville showed the superb consistency he's known for whilst a raft of new young drivers chased hard at every opportunity. A slew of new and returning rallies meant the calendar looked very different from previous years with some, like Ypres Rally, included for the first time, and other such as Safari Rally and Acropolis Rally making welcome returns.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

New F1 motorhome appears in Barcelona paddock

After decades when former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone famously opted for an understated motorhome and awning, current F1 owners Liberty Media have stepped things up with a new mega-structure. As teams get ready for this week's first pre-season test at Barcelona, F1's two-storey motorhome has been a surprise addition to...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bottas "secretly dreaming" of Alfa Romeo F1 podium

Bottas joined the Swiss team this winter after five years at Mercedes, with which he took 10 wins and 58 podiums in 101 grands prix. In sharp contrast Alfa Romeo finished ninth in the 2021 constructors' championship with 13 points, finishing ahead of only the struggling and point-less Haas team.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Hanson cuts first Erebus Supercars laps

The highly-rated teenager will kick off his Supercars career this year as part of the Erebus Academy system. That includes a programme in the second-tier Super2 series with the Erebus-aligned Image Racing squad, which will dovetail with his TCR Australia commitments. Hanson tasted Supercars hardware for the first time at...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

NASCAR: Next Gen car put on "a great race" at Daytona

Sunday’s Daytona 500 was the first time a full field of 40 Next Gen cars appeared on the track in racing conditions. The racing was fairly typical of most superspeedway races, with a handful of multi-car wrecks but the carbon-fiber composite bodies appeared to stand up better in accidents.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Fullwood continues in NAPA Academy role

Fullwood, who made an off-season switch from Walkinshaw Andretti United to Brad Jones Racing, has been mentor for NAPA Auto Parts' grassroots initiative since it was founded last year. He will continue in that role for the 2022 season, offering academy members advice on the driving, fitness, commercial and media...
MOTORSPORTS
RideApart

Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK Puts Heritage ZX-10RR Up For Auction

The Superbike World Championship (WSBK) Kawasaki Racing Team (KRT) celebrated parent company Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ 125th anniversary at the 2021 Argentina round. Along with six-time WSBK champ Jonathan Rea’s ZXR750-H-inspired ZX-10RR paint job, KRT rider Alex Lowes donned a livery reminiscent of the iconic GPZ900R. Unfortunately, Team Green...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Blaney wanted to be '100% sure' that a Penske car won the 500

Blaney has finished second in the Daytona 500 twice. In 2017, he ended the race just behind Kurt Busch as a driver for the Wood Brothers. A few years later as a Penske driver in 2020, he tangled with Ryan Newman before being beat to the line by Denny Hamlin. There was just 0.014s between Hamlin and Blaney at the finish line.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

David Schumacher joins DTM in 2022 with Winward Mercedes

The 20-year-old will join reigning champion Maximilian Gotz and seven-time race winner Lucas Auer at Winward Racing, which finished third in last year’s teams’ standings behind AF Corse and Abt Sportsline. The announcement follows Schumacher’s appearance in Mercedes’ young driver test at Paul Ricard in November, when the...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Nissan faster than expected in SUPER GT manufacturer testing

The Yokohama marque has introduced the new Z for the 2022 campaign, replacing the R35-generation GT-R that had raced in various guises since the 2008 season. Since launching the car late last year, Nissan has been busy putting the Z through its paces in several private manufacturer tests. Its cars...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ferrari took "fully open-minded" approach to F1 2022 car design

This season marks the start of a new technical era for F1, signaling a big opportunity for Ferrari to try to fight at the front again after two seasons without a race win. Ferrari revealed its new car, the F1-75, in Maranello last week, sporting a radical aerodynamic design that stood out compared to the other models that have also been unveiled.
MOTORSPORTS
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Ready To Power Red Bull F1 Car

Formula 1 is introducing all-new engine rules for the 2026 season with the sole aim of luring more manufacturers to the sport. This new tactic seems to be working, as both Audi and Porsche are rumored to be joining the sport. We weren't expecting any concrete announcements until at least...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

PremiAir Racing cuts maiden test short

The newest Supercars team on the grid was set to complete a full test day with drivers Chris Pither and Garry Jacobson at the Ipswich circuit today. Technical partner Triple Eight was on hand to help run the cars, which were recently refurbished and upgraded to latest T8 spec at the powerhouse squad's Brisbane workshop.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Red Bull's radical new RB18 breaks cover in Barcelona F1 test

The Milton Keynes-based team, which helped Max Verstappen to his maiden F1 drivers’ championship last year, has kept the car away from being in the spotlight so far. Having just revealed an updated show car at its official launch earlier this month, the team completed a behind closed doors shakedown at Silverstone on a promotional filming day with only some low res video footage from onlookers appearing..
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

