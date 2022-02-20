Dafydd James: Former Wales and Lions wing on depression and life after rugby

England assistant coach Anthony Seibold sees Manu Tuilagi as a weapon in attack and defence as the powerful Sale centre prepares to make his comeback in Saturday’s clash with Wales.Tuilagi missed the opening two games of the Guinness Six Nations to make his club comeback from a torn hamstring sustained in the autumn, but he was restored to Eddie Jones’ squad last week.The 30-year-old is expected to be reunited with Henry Slade in midfield when Wales visit Twickenham on Saturday and Seibold feels he will bring brain as well as brawn to the back line.“On both sides of the ball...

