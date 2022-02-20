ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hughes Reflects on His Brother Luke's Play at Michigan | BLOG

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Devils fourth-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft is having a record-breaking freshman year for Michigan. 'Hughes Goal' is trending on Twitter; however, it's not because of Devils center Jack Hughes. This time it's all about his younger brother, Luke, the Devils' fourth-overall selection in the 2021 Draft who is...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

5 takeaways: Hot goalie, plenty of looks, disappointing result

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Stars' loss to Arizona was a disappointing end to what could've been a perfect road trip. It snapped a six-game road winning streak and kept Dallas three points behind LA for the second wild card. The boys in green and white poured it on in the...
NHL
NHL

Mike Sullivan: "I Loved Our Fight"

Carolina took sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division with their 4-3 win over Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon at PPG Paints Arena. The teams had entered the contest with 70 points each. "The game was everything that we thought it would be," head coach Mike Sullivan said. "It...
NHL
NHL

MTL@TOR: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens welcome fans back to the Bell Centre on Monday when the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs come to town. The Habs home arena will be open at 50% capacity, hosting its largest crowd since the team began playing games behind closed doors on Dec. 16 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ CGY

Looking to bounce back, hometown boy makes debut and more!. Winnipeg closed out their four game homestand with a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and the Los Angeles Kings won 5-3 at Arizona so that pushed the Jets seven points back of the final wild card spot in the West. The Jets head back to the drawing board playing another Alberta team in the Calgary Flames Monday afternoon. The Jets are 3-3-2 in afternoon games this season. The Jets came to Calgary on the back end of three game road trip in November and shut down the streaking Flames by a 4-2 score. Connor Hellebuyck played one of his best games of the season making 34 stops.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. JETS

FLAMES (29-13-6) vs. JETS (22-19-8) 2 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (63) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Jets:. Points - Kyle Connor (54) Goals - Kyle Connor...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Fall Short in Shootout Loss to Canadiens

The Islanders picked up a point in shootout loss to Montreal. The New York Islanders picked up a point but fell 3-2 in a shootout to the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday afternoon at UBS Arena. Brock Nelson sent the game into overtime with 2:57 left in regulation, while Kyle Palmieri...
NHL
NHL

Three Thoughts: Stützle scores in 100th career game

The Ottawa Senators collected a point Saturday night in a 3-2 overtime defeat to the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stützle marked his 100th career game with a goal while for the second this season, the Sens' penalty kill got the night off, as Three Thoughts details.
NHL
NHL

GAMEDAY: Jets at Stars

DALLAS - The Winnipeg Jets continue a four-game road trip tonight as they take on the Dallas Stars for the third time this season. Stay tuned for the Morning Skate Report, the JetsTV Road Report, and Five Storylines for all the up-to-date line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Johnsson
Person
Doug Gilmour
Person
Randy Mckay
Person
Jon Gillies
Person
Lindy Ruff
NHL

Top storylines before NHL Trade Deadline include Fleury, Giroux decisions

The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline is 3 p.m. ET on March 21. The next 29 days will be filled with talk of the deadline, players who could be moved, buyers and sellers and rental players. Rumors will float like pucks flipped high in the air; some to be confirmed, others shot down quickly.
NHL
NHL

3 Things: Penguins Practice 02.22.22

The Penguins took the ice on Tuesday at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex. Here are the biggest takeaways... Teddy Blueger joined his teammates for the first time since undergoing surgery on Jan. 24 to repair a fractured jaw, wearing a white no-contact jersey and a full face shield. He had been skating on his own prior to this.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers defeat Blackhawks, sweep road trip

CHICAGO - The Panthers are heading home with six points in their pocket. After opening up their three-game trip with huge wins at Carolina and Minnesota, the Panthers capped off their perfect road swing with a 5-2 victory over the Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. Improving to 35-10-5, the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Nhl Draft#Twitter#Ohio State
NHL

BLOG: Tuesday practice in Tampa

TAMPA, FL - After a travel day Monday, the Oilers hit the ice at Amalie Arena in Tampa on Tuesday to begin preparations for Wednesday's road trip opener against the Lightning. The team suffered its first loss under Head Coach Jay Woodcroft on Sunday, 7-3 to the Minnesota Wild, and will look to regain their form from the five-game winning streak that preceded the defeat.
NHL
NHL

SvoNotes: Another team effort pushes Blue Jackets to a key win

There's a long way to go. This thing could end at any moment, and even as well as the Blue Jackets are playing right now, they're still nine points outside of a playoff spot with just 32 games to go, a pretty sizeable margin in an era of three-point games.
NHL
NHL

Penguins Announce Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Penguins have activated forward Drew O'Connor from long-term injured reserve and re-assigned him, as well as forward Radim Zohorna, to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Defenseman Mark Friedman has also been assigned to WBS on a...
NHL
NHL

Predators rally to end skid, stop Panthers home streak

Mikael Granlund's 3rd period goal was the game winner for the Predators, helped by Tanner Jeannot's 2 goals and 44 saves by David Rittich. Tanner Jeannot scored two third-period goals for the Nashville Predators, including their first shorthanded goal of the season, to end the Florida Panthers' nine-game home winning streak, 6-4 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on Tuesday.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Blues

Interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (15-25-10) will host Craig Berube's St. Louis Blues (29-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET (NBCSP, 97.5 The Fanatic). This is the first of two meetings this season between the...
NHL
NHL

Fans initiate stick trades with Marner, Kaprizov thanks to funny signs

Maple Leaf exchange scores Skittles in return, while Wild one keeps fan's boyfriend out of trouble. More than one stick trade went down in the NHL on Tuesday, and some had higher stakes than others. Before the Minnesota Wild game against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, it was...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Senators 4, Wild 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's defeat Tuesday night in Ottawa. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 4-3 loss against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata, Ontario on Tuesday night:. 1. Two more for 22. On 2/22/22, it was fitting that the Wild's No....
NHL
NHL

Coach's Challenge: FLA @ CHI 7:57 of the Third Period

After video review, it was determined there was offsides prior to Anthony Duclair's goal, therefore it is disallowed. Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Florida. Video review determined that Florida's Jonathan Huberdeau preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Anthony Duclair's goal. According to Rule 38.9, "The standard for overturning the call in the event of a "GOAL" call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an "Off-Side" infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed."
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy