Livingston Parish, LA

Ex-teacher accused of serving semen-laced cupcakes sentenced to 41 years in prison

By Ariel Salk, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

Warning: This story does mention sexual assault. Please review at your own discretion.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A disgraced former Louisiana teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes has agreed to testify against her former partner and spend decades behind bars.

On Monday, Perkins accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to second-degree rape, production of child pornography, and conspiracy of mingling harmful substances. Following sentencing Friday, she will spend the next 41 years of her life behind bars, 40 of which offer no possibility of parole.

Buckeye Local teacher accused of sexual battery with a student goes to grand jury

Perkins was facing 72 charges of various sex crimes, and by taking this plea, she agrees to testify against her ex, Dennis Perkins, also a former deputy. She filed for divorce in 2019.

“These three [charges] we thought was representative of what she had done and by agreeing to the facts as we put them out on the record, she prepared herself to testify against Dennis Perkins,” said Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Barry Milligan.

A current lawsuit against Dennis Perkins and the Livingston Parish School System alleges Cynthia Perkins videotaped Dennis supplying semen that was used to adulterate cupcakes that were later served to children. Count 15 in the original indictment against the couple — mingling of harmful substances — alleges semen was mixed into both pastries and energy drinks before being served to victims. Fox News reports that cupcake distribution is one of the crimes to which Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty.

Details of the sexual assault allegations can be found in the 44-page indictment that was filed in December of 2019.

Milligan said the deal “enabled the family of the juvenile victim to get justice without having to go through the torment of a two-week-long trial.”

The Attorney General’s office said it sought approval from family members of the survivors before negotiating the plea deal.

“They feel that this serves justice and better protects their children,” said Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Erica McLellan.

Perkins’ attorney, Paul ‘Woody’ Scott, has said Perkins “looks forward” to testifying against former husband Dennis Perkins.

“He is the real monster. That’s what she wants to make clear. It’s not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today. I mean, that’s what she did, but, she looks forward going after the real monster,” said Scott.

Dennis Perkins is facing 150 charges, many of which are sex crimes.

