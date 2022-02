Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went head over heels for the first time in a Barcelona shirt as Barcelona beat Valencia 4-1 at Mestalla. The former Arsenal forward scored a hat trick and with his customary acrobatic flip after the first. He also appeared to duck in time to allow Pedri’s second half rocket to hit the back of the net, with the referee awarding the goal in the former Arsenal captain's favour in an impressive all round Barcelona performance.

