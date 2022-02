Borussia Dortmund was dealt a brutal injury blow on Sunday during their clash against Borussia Monchengladbach when prized young midfielder Giovanni Reyna came up lame with an apparent leg injury. The American could be seen in tears as he limped off the pitch in the 30th minute of the Bundesliga matchup, clearly frustrated after having only just returned from a six-month absence.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO